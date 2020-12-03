To the editor:
Over the past four months, the Public Safety Committee has held a series of public committee meetings to discuss the impact of speeding in our neighborhoods.
Many people attended and shared their observations. This was in addition to the multiple complaints to ward councilors this past year. We have seen an increase in complaints, which may be a result of COVID-19 restrictions as more residents are at home and are more aware.
The takeaway from the meetings, from traffic studies, from resident input is that speeding does affect the quality of life and safety within the neighborhoods.
This past Monday, we presented the committee’s recommendations to the full City Council. I would like to share with you the recommendations of the Public Safety Committee’s three-phase approach: Awareness, education and enforcement.
Awareness: The speed limit is 25 mph in Newburyport. There are exceptions but they are few and should be well marked. Our ask is that you become more aware of your speed and road signs as the situation arises.
A few examples: Going east on Storey Avenue, the speed limit is 35 mph, but as it extends to High Street, it becomes 25 mph; Low Street is 35 mph, but Hale, Toppans and Johnson are 25 mph; Water Street and Merrimac are 25 mph.
Education: We’ve proposed to invest in additional street signs, electronic signs and in-the-street bollards as physical reminders of speed. We will be sharing a similar letter with those restaurants and delivery companies that provide in-home delivery as well as companies within the business park reminding them of the speed rules.
Enforcement: We have asked the Newburyport Police Department to increase its visibility of speeding enforcement, and where appropriate, to issue warnings, and violations as a final step.
Additionally, we will work to incorporate traffic mitigation measures into our future road and sidewalk designs.
These efforts will only work if we all work toward a common goal of making our neighborhoods safer.
On behalf of the Public Safety Committee and the residents within the neighborhoods, thank you.
Jim McCauley
The letter writer is the Ward 5 councilor and chair of the Newburyport City Council's Public Safety Committee.
