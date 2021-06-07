To the editor:
The Newburyport Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a meeting on June 8 at 7 p.m. to determine if the new tenant may demolish the Fowle's News facade and signage on State Street.
The Fowle's exterior embodies a charm that is unique. The store hails back to a time in Newburyport when many city folks could find magazines, newspapers, cards, food, cigars and other items.
The townspeople would gather throughout the day for coffee and discuss current events, including the high school sports teams, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. It was a true meeting place for all to enjoy. If the original front is removed from Fowle's, we lose a special opportunity to experience this historical structure.
We believe this situation calls for us all, as a community, to look at this in a different light and to restore Fowle's to its former glory. Imagine tourists walking downtown and seeing the sign restored.
It would be a draw to the downtown area. The colors look different depending on the day and time of year as illustrated in so many local artists’ work. The restoration would give lower State Street that refreshing “pop.”
The demolition of the front of Fowle's sets a precedent to alter other historic buildings in the downtown area, resulting in the loss of Newburyport’s unique character and the resulting tourist traffic. This will cause loss of business for all the downtown merchants, not just the new Fowle's tenant.
This is not the time to reverse 50 years efforts at preservation and restoration of the downtown area. The Chamber of Commerce and the Community Preservation Act should fund the restoration of this unique art deco storefront.
(To attend the ZBA meeting, please use this link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/283447793 or by telephone: Dial: +1 646 558 8656 Webinar ID: 283 447 793).
Deborah Woron Masia
Thomasine Woundy
Judith Solazzo
Lisa Archie
Charles Woundy
Newburyport
