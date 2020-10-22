To the editor:
Please vote "yes" on Question 1 / Right to Repair. The Right to Repair law overwhelmingly passed in 2012 and needs updating because newer cars are now transmitting mechanical data wirelessly directly back to manufacturers. Question 1 is about mechanical information needed to diagnose and repair cars, it’s not about the scare tactics automakers are suggesting to instill unnecessary fear. Support your local businesses and jobs, vote "yes" on Question 1.
Scott Bowden
Newbury
