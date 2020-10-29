To the editor:
Please vote "no" on ballot question 2. Ranked choice voting (RCV) is counter to the promise of greater democracy.
It often does not result in a winner of true majority. Municipalities using RCV have also experienced greater voter disenfranchisement, reduced voter turnout, especially in minority areas and of ESL voters. It fails to secure that every vote counts.
Ballots not filled out correctly (over or under voting) are eliminated, labeling them “exhausted.” RCV fails to secure the fair established one-person, one-vote process of democracy and the guarantee that every vote counts.
Proponents claim that “big money and corrupt special interests have too much control over our democracy.”
However, about 80% of the funding in support of RCV in Massachusetts has come from out-of-state big money. Sources include Soros, Murdoch, Mindich and Texas billionaire, former Enron executive John Arnold, who contributed more than half of the $5.6 million in donations. Outside special interests want to control our elections.
RCV is a convoluted process requiring several rounds of ballot counting, manipulation and ballot elimination. It will significantly raise the burdensome time and taxpayer costs of conducting elections as it will require major changes to election software, increased election personnel, widespread voter reeducation, increased election security, and will delay election results.
The voting process should be easy to use, understand and tabulate. Elections are about people showing up to vote. Every registered voter’s vote already does count and elections can be won by single-digit counts.
RCV has been shown to be unsuccessful and is opposed by Democrats, Republicans and independents, including leaders of minority groups, Gov. Gavin Newsome and former Gov. Jerry Brown of California.
Tabulating votes under RCV is complex and not as easily explained as supporters would like you to believe and therefore indicates the need for greater voter understanding. Contrary to what an Oct. 21 letter writer to this newspaper stated, opponents of RCV have not labeled voters as “essentially too stupid to pick more than one candidate."
To the detriment of fair elections, implementation of RCV will drastically modify the voting process and take us down a path which may lead to manipulation of the Electoral College so wisely created by our Founding Fathers.
Victor Carabba
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.