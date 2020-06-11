To the editor:
In addition to providing much-needed medical and economic relief for our communities and state from this COVID-19 crisis, I'd like to see our Legislature also provide relief to many of our citizens who are terminally ill with illnesses like cancer and heart disease.
It can do this by passing a bill called the End of Life Options Act (H.1926). I was very glad to see that on May 29, the Public Health Committee passed it overwhelmingly.
I support this bill because I have had to watch my dad endure tremendous pain after falling down a flight of stairs in his home. He severed his spinal cord, becoming a quadriplegic. He suffered intense neurologic pain, including on his skin, all over his body.
Unknowingly, nurses would want to wash his face, and he would scream as a result. I would intervene and beg the nurses to stop. Being touched, even gently, was unbearable for him, so much so that he refused treatment and died from pneumonia after choking on food.
He wanted to end the pain and suffering — untreated pneumonia was his only option at that time. It took him almost two weeks to pass. It was horrific to watch him suffer.
Hospice and palliative care services are wonderful, but in too many cases, people still die in great pain and unrelieved suffering. Such terminally ill and mentally capable people should have the option of medical, compassionate aid in dying, like Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and seven other states have authorized over the past 23 years.
Please contact your state legislators and urge them to support passage of H.1926 by the full House and Senate as soon as possible. Then, ask your friends and family throughout Massachusetts to do so with their own legislators, too.
Val LaBelle
Merrimac
