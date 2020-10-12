To the editor:
Please join me and thousands of other Massachusetts residents in calling on our legislators to provide relief from those suffering with terminal illnesses like cancer and heart disease.
Please encourage their support of “death with dignity” through passage of The End of Life Options Act (H.4782 and S.2745).
Perhaps, like me, you have tried to comfort a family member or friend suffering with a terminal illness. With your support, Massachusetts will become the 10th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize the option of medical, compassionate aid for people who actively choose to forgo additional medical treatment and support their choice to end their suffering.
The bill is now in the Health Care Finance Committee (HCFC) after passing the Public Health Committee in May. Please contact our legislators, Rep. James Kelcourse (james.kelcourse@mahouse.gov) and Sen. Diana DiZoglio (diana.dizoglio@masenate.gov).
Urge them to support its passage by the HCFC as soon as possible so that the bill can then be brought to a vote by the full Legislature later in the fall.
Passage of this important bill will give agency to terminally ill residents of the commonwealth.
Jan Swindlehurst
Newburyport
