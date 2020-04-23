To the editor:
I am writing about the End of Life Options Act and the issue of medical compassionate aid in dying.
This would help terminally ill and mentally capable people who are facing extreme pain and suffering at the end of life. If this was passed, our state would become the 10th one (including Maine, Vermont and New Jersey) plus Washington, D.C., in the past 23 years to make this option legal.
If you agree it’s time for Massachusetts to give its dying people the option of a peaceful, painless death in their sleep, after self-administering medication prescribed by their doctor, please join me in contacting your state legislators, such as state Rep. James Kelcourse and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio.
Urge them to support passage of this bill, H.1926, by the Joint Committee on Public Health this spring, and then by the whole Legislature in the summer. Then, contact people you know all over the state and ask them to do the same.
Rena Roseman
Newburyport
Jeanne Smith
Amesbury
