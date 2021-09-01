To the editor:
The leadership in the USA can reverse direction and reengage in Afghanistan with an open-ended commitment to Afghanistan and the world that we are back to help our friends and allies.
Will men, women and children die? Yes.
The U.S. has maintained a military presence in Germany, Japan and South Korea for the past 70 years and for worthwhile reasons of stability and peace.
Does Afghanistan and the rest of the world deserve the same?
The military strategy is obvious and critical, we will have a presence and opportunity to: Protect and provide a better life for our Afghan friends, especially the women; repair the severe damage we have caused our NATO allies; continue the never-ending fight against terrorism from a central location; take back Bagram Air Force Base, a key logistical location; keep Iran in check.; keep Pakistan in check and support India; keep China and Russia in check, and at bay.
I believe that war is evil, and a hell on earth. I hate every aspect of war. Unfortunately, I also believe that limited wars are necessary, at this time, for the well-being and security of the many peaceful countries in the world and in turn their freedom.
Timing is critical, engagement must be immediate, swift and deadly to the enemy. Money is no object, just divert funds from the trillions of dollars currently being proposed. What better way to provide, to the many, the security and freedoms we have?
Does this sound bizarre and crazy? Yes, it may, but you can anticipate far worse in the future if some actions are not implemented immediately to address this issue.
Am I the only one thinking this way? Are some of today’s readers thinking the same?
Are some of our leaders at the highest levels thinking this way?
Time will tell.
Jim Moran
Byfield
