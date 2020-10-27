To the editor:
Kudos to Jeffrey Williams of Amesbury who is rebuilding computers to assist families who either do not have the proper technology or do not have computers at all. The “digital divide” has become more and more evident as we suffer through the COVID pandemic and our children and grandchildren continue to spend time doing their schoolwork remotely. I was especially concerned to see that teachers also need his aid.
It is good news that the town of Amesbury will be receiving their Chromebooks in November. Unfortunately, not all school systems have been able to provide the necessary hardware to their students.
As important as the hardware is, the most concerning thing to me is the inability of some low-income families to provide the necessary internet connection. Even the low-cost internet services provided by the major providers are low Mbps (Comcast just increased theirs to 25Mbps down, an increase from 15Mbps down. Upload speeds will be increased to 3Mbps from 2Mbps) and is not always sufficient for the work that students must do. This does not even take into account those families for whom internet service is not even available at all (rural areas, Native American reservations where 1 in 5 residents do not have internet access).
One of the many things that this pandemic has brought to the fore is the need for technology to be accessible and adequate for our students and teachers. Even after we have returned to “normal” and our schools reopen for in-person attendance, the need for sufficient technology will still exist. Accessible and adequate technology is also going to be necessary in order for our economy to recover.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996, signed by Bill Clinton, was a start, but S.4022 the National Broadband Plan for the 116th Congress (2019-20), introduced by Sen. Ed Markey, was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on June 22, where it sits.
Access for all American families to broadband of acceptable speed, and the hardware necessary to use it, need to be a priority for the next administration.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
