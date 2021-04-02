To the editor:
Some people choose to purchase live baby rabbits and chicks as presents for their families for Easter.
However, these animals need proper socialization and attentive care for many years. After cats and dogs, rabbits are the third most common pet surrendered to animal shelters or sanctuaries because people do not realize how much of a commitment they can be.
Chickens also need dedicated, consistent care and far too many of them end up in shelters, rescues and sanctuaries. Please consider toys and stuffed animals rather than live animals as Easter presents.
Some local health and health and zoning departments prohibit keeping chickens in certain residential areas, so that is a factor in deciding whether a pet chicken is right for your family.
Domestic rabbits cannot survive on their own if released, as wild rabbits can. Rabbits are not ideal for every family. Many of them dislike loud, sudden noise. As a result, many do not do well in families with children.
The HSUS’ resources on rabbit ownership and care: https://www.humanesociety.org/animals/rabbits can help you decide whether a rabbit or a chicken is the right pet for you.
If you do decide to get a pet rabbit or chick, the HSUS recommends visiting www.TheShelterPetProject.org or www.PetFinder.com to find adoptable rabbits and chickens who are already in local shelters and rescues and are waiting for a new home.
Lindsey Feldman
Amesbury
