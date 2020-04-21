To the editor:
This is a plea to Newburyport area residents as you walk/run/bike our lovely city and its rail and park trails. Please maintain social distancing and wear mandated masks.
For the sake of all, not just older citizens, when approaching others as groups of two or three or more, please move to single file.
We've encountered a group of four spanning the entire width of a walk, and remained so, forcing us to move from the trail onto embankment and uncertain footing. Bicyclists and runners, a friendly "On your left!" would avoid collisions with those on foot.
Perhaps additional signage with such brief advisories would help to keep us all safe and healthy.
Linda Lu and John Burciaga
Newburyport
