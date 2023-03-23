To the editor:
In the Newburyport City Council session of March 13, council President Shand expanded her customary guidelines for public comment.
I believe this was because the agenda contained a communication from one of the councilors on the retail sale of marijuana.
To open public comment, Shand asked that people be considerate, be respectful of councilors, and “as we do in our debate, we do not use each other’s names, we use our titles.”
Though asking citizens to use titles only did seem a bit awkward, to emphasize that particular part of Shand’s instruction sidesteps the context. It was clear to me that her instructions and the way she facilitated public comment were attempts to maintain civil dialogue on a contentious issue.
Shand cut short comment by a resident who began her remarks with, “I would like to express my disdain against councilperson Jeannie Donohue and proposed changes regarding marijuana retail stores.” She interrupted comment when other residents questioned Councilor Donahue’s motives and influences.
I found this facilitation appropriate and encourage others to view the recorded session to judge for themselves.
Using the gavel is a difficult task. It might help to post guidelines for how to submit verbal or written public comment outside the council chambers and on the city website.
Some guideline ideas: Use title and last name, e.g. Mayor Reardon, Councilor Shand, Finance Director Manning; use verifiable facts wherever possible; acknowledge the context or nuance of a particular matter to demonstrate you understand various points of view; and address the substance of an argument.
Never attack the character, motive or some other attribute of the person making an argument.
JEAN COSTELLO
Newburyport
