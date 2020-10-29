To the editor:
The candidate forum for the 1st Essex District state representative seat revealed meaningful and insightful differences between two very different candidates.
If you have not seen it, please watch it. It can be found by searching Port Media on YouTube.
The differences between Jim Kelcourse and Amber Hewett are vast. Jim is certainly a very nice guy who has a lot of friends. Amber is an experienced, passionate and dedicated visionary who has a solid grasp for issues and the verve to tackle them.
Amber’s concerns for the environment, social justice and rights for all are well-bundled in a new generation of eagerness to “make things right.”
My choice for representative is Amber Hewett.
Bruce Vogel
Newburyport
