To the editor:
The pandemic hangs on and we're still in fear; how long will it last, another year?
We wear our masks, we stay at home. It's very lonely for those living alone.
We sanitize our hands and our countertops as we think to ourselves, will this ever stop?
Children are housebound, without any friends; moms and dads are at their wits' end.
Restaurants and jobs are still closed down, dads walk around with a worried frown.
Food is delivered, from local food banks. These organizations deserve grateful thanks.
Stimulus checks out government sent, a necessity to all to the very last cent.
Fall is here and the opening of schools; can this be accomplished with safety rules?
Teachers, etc., must take precautions for themselves and their families – it's not an option.
May the good Lord step in, with the scientists such, to find a vaccine with is needed soooo much.
God bless one and all.
Geri Buzzotta
Newbury
