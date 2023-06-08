To the editor:
On Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the Costello family hosted veterans and their families at Maudslay Arts Center in Newburyport.
With the help of the volunteers, they served a picnic lunch, which was followed by a concert by the Don Campbell Band. This is probably the best outdoor venue to hear concerts.
If the weather doesn't cooperate, they move indoors into the refurbished cow shed. Concerts are back this year on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
Check the website. Thanks again to the Costellos and the volunteers at Maudslay Arts Center for a lovely afternoon.
FRAN AND TOM GRADZEWICZ
Methuen
