To the editor:
The one positive thing about this virus is that as a country we how have a common enemy that we can all agree upon. And the enemy is a virus and not other people! It’s a horrible way to bring unity, but we’re all in this together, no matter what we believe politically or socially.
Even politics is taking a back seat. And as bad as the Marathon bombings were, the Boston Strong effort helped unite almost everyone.
So hopefully when this virus is back under control we’ll be closer as a nation than we were before.
Russell Seidel
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.