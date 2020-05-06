To the editor:
I've hesitated in writing this letter as I've been trying to separate fact from fiction. I'm now confident that my gut reaction to the pandemic was correct.
In early April, we were told that even with social distancing, deaths could reach 240,000. Currently, we have about 63,000 deaths and about half have been elderly people in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and those with pre-existing conditions.
We were told we needed to "flatten the curve" so that hospitals wouldn't be overrun. With the exception of a few hot spots, that has not happened. Sadly, Anna Jaques Hospital was recently forced to furlough 10% of their workforce. All elective surgery is on hold, cancer patients can't get chemo. The list goes on and on.
The country has been on lockdown now for eight weeks. At least 30 million people have lost their jobs. Thousands of small businesses will go bankrupt. Domestic violence, alcoholism and drug use have skyrocketed. Trump was right, the cure will be worse than the virus.
Take Newburyport, for example: 45 cases out of a population of 18,000. That's .025% of the population that are infected. Yet when I go for a walk on Water Street, people feel the need to cross the street rather than pass by me. We can go to grocery stores, drug stores and liquor stores but I can't walk into Bucciarelli's to grab a sandwich.
The clincher for me was when Gov. Baker made masks mandatory by decree on May 1, but the edict doesn't take effect until May 6. If masks are so damned important, why the five-day delay?
It's time to end this madness. People need to work to support their families and those that denigrate them and call them Nazis and selfish should be ashamed of themselves.
Not everyone has a trust fund to live off of. If you're that scared, then you can always stay quarantined in the comfort of your home.
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
