To the editor:
My wife and I have been coming to Newburyport, as visitors, for nearly 40 years. In some ways, we feel like locals.
We are sometimes thrilled with new stores and restaurants, but more often than not, especially in recent years, disappointed when an “old friend” is shuttered for good. We visited two weeks ago from our summer home in Connecticut. It felt like a pilgrimage to visit a dying friend. In this case, the Fowle's News storefront.
We still recall the original interior, the massive racks of magazines, the soda fountain (did anyone save any of that treasure?) and the friendly way people greeted us. And, of course, we remember the sign.
I probably have dozens of photos of it from over the years. Why? It just seemed to want to be shot. It was unique and beautiful. Maybe "photogenic" is the word I’m looking for.
And we’ve watched and kept our fingers crossed as the signage faded with time, always wondering why the community did not put an effort into restoring this lovely, evocative façade.
So now, we’ve come to the point where the interior of Fowle's is gone forever and the sign is facing a similar fate.
To the owners, I can only say this. In 40 years, no one is going to miss the Brine sign and I’m guessing you’ll be long out of business.
Your efforts to destroy this institution are mean-spirited and wrong-headed. If your food and service is good enough, it can survive just fine with that old sign and with those windows — though I fear that I’ve seen them for the very last time.
Ron Dylewski
Colchester, Conn.
