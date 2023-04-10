To the editor:
I feel privileged by a little experience in Newburyport.
Friends and I stayed for three nights on my first trip to Newburyport last week as we searched for ancestors. Every single person we passed as we wandered about greeted us with “Good Morning” or “Nice Day,” or some other phrase of greeting, including a smile.
I have lived in 12 states and moved more than that. I have never had so many people extend such charm.
I will not forget how you made me feel as a stranger in your town. Thank you.
JULIE ECKERT
Enfield, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.