To the editor:
I didn’t think there was much more that could shock me related to the Institution for Savings’ 14-month effort to expand our main office. I was wrong.
Historic Commission Chair Glenn Richards took to the pages of this newspaper two days after the Planning Board denied the Institution for Savings’ application to expand its main office.
His vitriolic criticism of the bank, despite holding an appointed position of authority on a city board, included accusing us of “bullying.” He went on to refer to respected current past officials and citizens who took the time to speak up in support of the bank’s project, which included highly respected former Mayors Byron Matthews and John Moak, as “big guns.”
To be accused of bullying is not something I take lightly. I am horrified that a city official would use his position to attack an applicant and taxpaying business of this city in such a venomous way.
Are we unhappy at the outcome of a costly, time-consuming and at times frustrating 14-month hearing process that ended in denial of our application? Without question. We are at the top of the list of those involved in this process who are frustrated. But to have such spiteful comments and accusations hurled at us by a board official — in print, no less – is unjustified, unprofessional and downright inexcusable.
I will thank Mr. Richards for one statement he included in his letter: “All they had to do was meet with their neighbors ... .” In that one sentence, he affirmed what many have believed from the start: That the denial of our application had much more to do with the neighbors’ opposition than about the validity of the project and its compliance with the standards. Thank you, Mr. Chairman, for putting that in writing.
Finally, I want to address a comment by abutter Mark Griffin in his letter to the editor Monday related to our plans to appeal this decision. He states that it is Mayor Donna Holaday’s duty to support the board’s decision and direct the city solicitor to do so as well. That is incorrect.
Mayor Holaday and City Planning Director Andy Port have made their support of this project as presented very clear. Mayor Holaday knows her responsibility is to continue to provide, as she stated in her 2018 inaugural address, “the maximum benefit to the majority of residents from the choices and initiatives I promote as your mayor."
That is where the mayor’s responsibility lies — not with supporting against her better judgment five board members that abdicated the oath they took to use common sense, fairness and objectivity toward all that comes before them, and to balance the public good with private rights and interests.
Second, as the chair of the board of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Griffin ought to understand the importance of economic development in our downtown. Failure to invest, improve and grow resulted in stagnation, decline and decimation at one time in our city’s history.
Let us hope, that does not happen again.
Mary Anne Clancy
Newburyport
The letter writer is senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Institution for Savings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.