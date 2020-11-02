To the editor:
I write in strong support of Institution for Savings’ proposal to expand and upgrade its main office at 93 State St.
I think we can all agree there has never been a more critical time to support our local businesses. With the pandemic placing an incredible strain on walk-in traffic for retailers and restaurants, having successful nonretail “pillar” businesses like banks, insurance companies and attorneys in our downtown draws people here; which is critical right now.
Over the past few decades, many communities like Newburyport unfortunately saw their “pillars” pulled out from under them as local banks, businesses and hospitals consolidated into larger entities and moved out of town. Along with loss of local tax revenue went strong and caring connections to those communities.
While we have seen some of that here, we are fortunate to have retained two prominent banks and our community hospital, all with deep roots here: Institution for Savings, Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital. Why is that important? They provide significant tax revenue and local jobs; the banks also donate (in a big way!) to local nonprofits and draw people downtown, even in a pandemic.
To keep local institutions here, we must allow them to stay competitive and grow exponentially as their operations require. That is exactly what Institution for Savings is proposing: Upgrade its current cramped outdated space while at the same time providing an archive for priceless historic artifacts on the occasion of its bicentennial.
During a recent Planning Board meeting, one abutter suggested, “It shouldn’t take an act of Congress to change an old bank bylaw mandating the Institution to maintain its main office here.”
In truth, it’s not an old bylaw. It’s one that President Michael Jones courageously established a few years ago to solidify the Institution’s roots and its cherished 200-year history. The bank deserves to stay here and should be allowed to expand its infrastructure to ensure a prosperous future.
Despite the bank making many changes and submitting five different plan revisions to address abutter concerns, a small handful of neighbors remains unsatisfied, even though they moved into the block knowing it was a commercial district.
Please don’t let this “not in my backyard” attitude prevent one of our few downtown business pillars from growing with the times.
Frank G. Cousins Jr.
Newburyport
The letter writer is president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
