To the editor:
This year’s volunteer recognition theme of Volunteers: An Essential Part of Our Team reflects both the national recognition of the impact and power of volunteerism as well as the research that surrounds the health benefits of volunteerism for the individual.
According to the Stanford Center on Longevity, consistent volunteering improves the health and well-being of older adults. Research by the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health provides evidence that volunteerism among older adults strengthens communities as well as interpersonal relationships.
Data from the federal Administration for Community Living shows that approximately 10 million older adults use services funded through the Older Americans Act each year. The delivery of those services, including Home Delivered Meals, depends on the volunteer service provided by approximately half a million volunteers.
Last year, volunteers with the Georgetown Council on Aging (COA) assisted in the office, or at programs and parties, answered critical health insurance and legal questions, completed 130 income tax returns, folded 8,000 newsletters, knitted hats and headbands for senior center participants, called bingo games and drove 476 miles in order to provide elders with vital transportation to medical appointments.
Representing a value of $63,000 (based on a rate of $20.85 per hour), 52 volunteers gave more than 3,000 hours of time to support the Georgetown COA, enriching the lives of older adults as well as all who live within our community.
Last week’s Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast gave the Georgetown COA an opportunity to thank many of our volunteers, but we wish to extend our thanks to all of the volunteers who support our work within the community. We also thank Nunan’s Plants and Greenhouses of Georgetown for their sponsorship of the Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast.
By sharing their gifts of time and self, volunteers provide the Georgetown COA with invaluable support and strengthen the community. Not only are they a resource and valuable asset to our community, they truly are the backbone of our team.
We could not do the work that we do without their care, compassion and steadfast support. They have made a real and tangible difference in our lives and the lives of others. We thank them with deep appreciation.
COLLEEN RANSHAW-FIORELLO
Georgetown
