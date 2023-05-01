To the editor:
Most weekday mornings I get up before dawn, throw on my warm sweats and send a text. “On my way.” I am walking with Laura DiPersia, candidate for Rowley selectman.
Laura and I have walked consistently for the last two years or so. Over these years, we have had long conversations about things that matter, our kids, school, and the day ahead. We talk about our parents, how we wish they lived closer – and the bylaws in town that work against smaller scale housing.
We talk about how Rowley has changed in just the 10 to 15 years we have been in town, and ways we think we could make life better for all members of the community.
Early mornings leave us often in the company of wildlife. One time while walking Kittery Avenue, a young deer ran by within 10 feet of us. We see a clear expanse of stars and beautiful sunrises. We feel blessed to live in this community. Laura’s signs are previous political signs painted and reused to eliminate waste because Laura genuinely believes in preserving this environment.
New friends have enhanced our walks. Laura’s kind and warm nature draws people in. Laura invests others by asking for help.
“You love baking? Would you be interested in making and donating cookies for the Friends of Rowley Library Cookie Walk?” or “You’re a biochemist, would you be interested in presenting at Pine Grove School’s first Science Day?” Laura empowers people and pulls them in by having them contribute their strengths and interests. This makes Rowley a better place.
If your family has lived in Rowley for generations and you love the land and people here. If you are worried about rising taxes on fixed incomes. If you are a fellow parent with children in school. If you care about the environment and open space. If you are new in town, trying to find your footing in this community. In all cases, Laura DiPersia is the candidate for you.
Please join me in voting Laura DiPersia for selectman on Tuesday, May 9, from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 202 Main St., Rowley.
MAGGIE LEMELIN
Rowley
