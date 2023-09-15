To the editor:
I’m writing in support of Markus Fish as a candidate for member of the school committee. As a local parent of young children and an educator myself, I feel Mr. Fish possesses key qualities and experience that our school committee members require.
Markus Fish is the father of three young children. He will be utilizing Newburyport public schools until 2039. Needless to say he is invested in bettering our schools and is willing to take the time to build relationships to support this mission. On a personal level he is passionate and outgoing. Professionally, he is a military veteran who has specialized in government policy, strategic planning, and performance management for the past 20 years. This combination of social and professional skills would be invaluable to any school committee.
I feel that there was a lack of representation of parents of young children on the School Committee. As a parent and an educator this makes me very nervous. Markus is so interested in bringing in new parents into the fold that every morning from the day school started until the election, Markus is trying to “beat the bus,” running ahead of every bus route to meet new parents along the route and let them know about the election. This level of dedication is admirable and will ultimately get more people involved.
As an educator I have worked in large cities and smaller suburbs and I have never seen someone as dedicated as Markus on a school committee. I didn’t always feel heard or supported by the school committees I worked with, but I know Markus would be different. He would put teachers, staff and students first. The Newburyport School Committee needs Markus Fish! I support him wholeheartedly. Thank you for your time.
EMILY BANOS
Newburyport
