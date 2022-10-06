To the editor:

As someone who has known C.J. Fitzwater for a number of years, I feel confident that he can do a great job as our state representative for First Essex.

I’ve seen up close his positive attitude and can-do spirit – whether it be his timeless work with the Lions Club or his volunteering at the Boys & Girls. He is a true leader on the local Salisbury TV cable access channel and when the Chamber of Commerce needed a Santa Claus, C.J. stepped forward.

He currently takes an active role in the town government by being an active member on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

He is hardworking and a wonderful family man and takes an all-around interest in the goings-on in his community. One could say he truly loves where he lives. I hope you will join me in voting for C.J. for First Essex state rep. on Nov. 8.

FRED KNOWLES

Salisbury

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you