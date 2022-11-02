To the editor:
I am wholeheartedly supporting Terence Cudney for state Senate for 1st Essex, and would like to see more media coverage of this candidate, about whom I only heard at the last minute.
He is a “change” candidate with integrity – universal health care, pro-choice, greater economic equality, and more democracy and transparency in Massachusetts state government. Because he is an independent candidate, without the resources of party incumbency, few are aware of who he is and what he stands for.
I’m glad I was made aware of him, and hope others will, too. Please consider Terence Cudney when you cast your vote for state senator.
MARIAN LEIGHTON LEVY
Newburyport
