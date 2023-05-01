To the editor:
I am writing in support of Paul Myette for Triton School Committee and Laura DiPersia for Rowley Select Board in the May 9 election.
Both candidates are known for listening carefully to others, researching and weighing matters thoroughly before making decisions, and being proactive in addressing concerns. These “soft skills” serve them well in office.
Neither are traditional politicians or attention seekers – instead, they are servants of the community who strive to make our little corner of the world a better place.
Paul has a unique 360-degree understanding of the issues that come before the School Committee. As a former Newbury Finance Committee member, he grasps the town’s needs.
Through his career as an educator, he has served as a classroom teacher and in administration. He was elected to the School Committee in 2020 and has a firsthand understanding of both the board’s ability to influence district matters and the limitations of its authority.
As a parent, resident and taxpayer, he is deeply invested in the future of our schools and community. Paul is known for building relationships, for his quiet demeanor under pressure, and for his astute observations on complex issues.
Laura’s human services background and her long history of local volunteer work provides the ability to connect with folks from all walks of life. Whether out on the open space trails, helping in the schools, or assisting at town events, she engages people in conversation and bridges the microcommunities that exist within our population.
She is a large-scale thinker and asks lots of questions, seeking a fuller understanding of every issue, and she excels at being both a leader and a collaborator, a rarity in today’s world.
Laura works hard to maintain and build Rowley’s sense of community, ensuring all residents feel like they belong, and she will use that passion on the Select Board whether addressing environmental issues, supporting services for the town’s vulnerable residents, or building a budget.
Please consider electing Laura DiPersia to the Rowley Select Board and returning Paul Myette to the Triton School Committee on May 9. Our community will be better with their representation.
NERISSA WALLEN
Rowley
