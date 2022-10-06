To the editor:
New Hampshire State Representative Max Abramson, in his Sept. 30 letter to The Daily News ("Vote Republican on Nov. 8") urges readers to vote Republican on Election Day next month. Unfortunately, he does not give us any reasons to do so.
Many of the accomplishments he claims are issues that the majority of Americans oppose such as controlling speech and banning books in schools and making it legal to open carry and own guns without needing a permit. Predictably he dangles tax cuts before us seemingly unaware the 50-year-old Reagan theory of “trickle down economics” has been discredited by practically every recognized economist in the world for the simple reason it has been proven not to work. Healthy economies as we now know are built from the bottom up on solid policies that benefit the many not just those at the top who make the policies.
These are the type of policies that Biden, in spite of razor thin Democratic margins, has been able to push through congress such as The American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure and Jobs Reinvestment Act, the Chips and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act to name a few. Although Republicans voted almost unanimously against these bills, many of these same politicians have been happy to claim credit for their benefits when talking to their constituents.
Mr. Abramson shares with us some of his plans if re-elected but very disingenuously fails to mention any of the top priorities of the Republican party if they regain power. Some of these priorities, as his fellow Republicans have publicly stated, are to gut Social Security and Medicare, obliterate reproductive rights, reverse all the Biden environmental protections, strip health care coverage for millions by disabling the ACA, and make it difficult for many of our own fellow Americans to vote by dismantling the 1965 Voters’ Rights Act which they are trying to do right now in a current case before the Supreme Court.
Finally, his letter promises that he and his fellow Republicans if elected will “improve accountability and help get government out of every part of your life.” This is an outrageous and misleading statement coming from a member of the party that wants to dictate what you can read, what words you can use, what history can be taught, what you can do with your own body and who you can love and marry.
As for the “accountability” I am still waiting to hear why there are 139 Republican representatives sitting in Congress who broke their oaths of office and rejected the results of the Electoral College thereby undermining the very basis of our democracy which is free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power.
In November, Republicans are counting on your being distracted by the noise of their culture wars, bored with their constant conflict or just lost in their lies and misrepresentations. I urge you not to give up and instead to follow the facts and what is being done in Congress and in the courts. Keep your “eyes on the prize” and vote like the future of your country depends on it because it does.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
