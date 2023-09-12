To the editor:
To the citizens of Ward 4, preliminary day is coming up on the 19th of September and I would like to see that Sean McDonald could receive your vote.
I have known Sean all of my life and consider him to be a great family man and loves the city of Newburyport. His passion is true and his dedication to represent you will be rewarded for your vote.
Sean and I went to school together and grew up in the same neighborhood. Our mothers were best friends and I to this day consider Sean to be one of my best friends.
His love for the city of Newburyport is overwhelming and your vote for Sean will be for the greater good for a city that I love and cherish as if I still live there. I would like to thank you for your support and your vote for Sean McDonald on Sept. 19. Thank you.
RONALD A. LEARY
Hampton, N.H.
