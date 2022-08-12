To the editor:
At a time when our American values and democracy are under considerable strain, we need strong leaders with experience, commitment, and impeccable character.
As a voter I look for candidates who reflect my priorities and values, are highly skilled, and are well informed on issues that matter to our community. I've attended many political events over the years to meet candidates, hear their views, and assess their qualifications. Along the way I've met some terrific people willing to put themselves in the harsh spotlight to make Massachusetts better. Quentin Palfrey, who is running for attorney general, is one of these dedicated and talented people and I'm proud to support his candidacy.
The attorney general is our lawyer, protecting our interests at the state and national level. We need a bold leader in this role who is not beholden to special interests. Quentin is the clear choice in my mind. He served as the first chief of the health care division in the Massachusetts Attorney General's office—implementing healthcare reforms and defending consumers from fraud. He's a nationally recognized leader in voter protection and, most recently, he served as Deputy General Counsel for the US Department of Commerce under President Biden. None of his opponents can claim this depth of experience.
As attorney general, Quentin will pursue an ambitious agenda expanding access to healthcare, ensuring equitable access to public education, defending reproductive rights, and protecting our communities from gun violence.
The most important reason I'm supporting Quentin though, is that he listens. When I first met him at a busy event with over 100 people in attendance, he didn't just shake my hand and drop a couple of sound bites. He asked me what was important to me and listened carefully to my answer. When I met him again a few weeks later he remembered our conversation and told me his plan to address the issues I'd raised.
In the years since that first meeting, I've seen Quentin do this time and again and I greatly respect him for it. It was clear to me then, as it is now, that he is in public service because he cares about democracy and cares about his community. That's the kind of person we need as Massachusetts attorney general. Please remember to vote in this September's primary and please cast your ballot for Quentin Palfrey.
David Belsky
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.