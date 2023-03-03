To the editor:
I’m writing today as a Pentucket graduate (‘92), parent of three and as president of the Pentucket Music Boosters.
For me, it was art class that made me want to go to school each day. For others, it’s music. Not only can music be a refuge, an opportunity for social interaction with like-minded peers, it has been scientifically proven to improve cognitive function, memory and attention.
Studying music can give students an advantage when applying to college. Yet, year after year, we find ourselves in a position where we are fighting for the music program.
Last year, when the override did not pass, the music program felt the effects. We lost the percussion contract, choir and music electives teacher, and the new theater tech position was not funded.
This third position may sound superfluous but it is critical to have someone capable of managing and properly caring for our state-of-the-art auditorium so that it isn’t damaged by untrained students or staff.
The Boosters were able to raise money and combine it with some music department funds to cover the percussion contract for the current school year.
There are no longer any funds to draw from so that is not a viable scenario going forward. In addition to loss of staff, department budgets have been frozen and there aren’t adequate funds for annual field trips to music festivals. The Boosters have upped their contributions but the music families will be paying a lot more this year.
The proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year (requiring an override) restores the percussion, choir, and music electives positions and funds the theater tech position. It would ensure that our award-winning music program continues to thrive.
Without an override, we can expect to lose all these positions and more. It will leave the department greatly diminished.
Funding at current levels requires additional cuts in staff and departmental funding on a yearly basis, which not only diminishes the quality of the program but the morale of the staff and students who love the program.
A diminished program will attract fewer students in the elementary years, which will then result in a smaller department. It’s a vicious cycle.
Music students give back to the community several times each year. If you are a member of the Pentucket community, please vote at Town Meeting and your town election to support our students.
AMY FRIEND
West Newbury
