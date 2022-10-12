To the editor:
I write asking you to vote “yes” on Question 4 for safer roads.
Voting “yes” on Question 4 is the compassionate and just choice for the commonwealth. Retaining this legislation recognizes the worth of all and offers opportunity for the most vulnerable to get to work and take care of their families.
It is in accord with God’s direction in the Christian sacred story to welcome the stranger in our midst. It is in keeping with the generous hospitality offered to the Afghan refugees who have settled locally. It is in keeping with the instructions excerpted from the sixth chapter of Micah — “what does the Lord require of you but to do justice and to love kindness.” Voting “yes” on 4 is just and kind.
I support this question as a person of faith and also as a resident who values public safety. This ballot question would uphold the commonsense law known at the Work and Family Mobility Act, which allows qualified residents, regardless of immigration status, to obtain a standard driver’s license if they provide proof of identity, date of birth, Massachusetts residency and pass the required driver’s test. This will ensure that all Massachusetts drivers are properly tested, licensed and insured.
A “yes” vote preserves a driver’s license law that has been endorsed by our Amesbury Chief of Police Craig Bailey, who joins with the Major Cities Chiefs Association as well as sheriffs, districts attorneys and police chiefs across the commonwealth in supporting this legislation.
A “yes” vote supports public safety in our communities, allowing workers and families to safely and legally make essential trips like dropping off kids at school and getting to work within the regulatory framework which ensures drivers have passed a road test, bought insurance and have a form of verified identification.
There are 17 states with similar laws. These states have seen significantly fewer hit-and-run crashes. Utah and New Mexico have had uninsured driving drop 80 and 60 percent, respectively.
Preserving this law is projected to bring an additional $5 million in taxes and $6 million in fees, inspections and other services within the first three years.
Voting “yes” on Question 4 is the wise safety and economic choice for the commonwealth. “Yes” on Question 4 blends compassion and public safety together and is the wise choice to make.
THE REV. JOAN MACPHERSON
Main Street Congregational Church
Amesbury
