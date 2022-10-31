To the editor:
Many retired people from Massachusetts go to Southern Europe each January and stay there for a few months to escape our brutal winters. They rent apartments in France, Italy, Spain, or Portugal, and lease cars while they are there. They don't get local licenses, but drive on their Massachusetts license. They may not know all the legal details of driving in those countries.
Many foreigners come legally to Massachusetts as tourists or college students, rent or buy used cars, and drive on their home licenses such as Brazil or France. They don't attempt to get licenses here and may not know the legal details of driving here, such as rotary rules. Some of these legal visitors decide to stay after their visas expire, making them undocumented.
A new law allows undocumented residents to obtain a driver's license here if they can prove identity with foreign passports or birth certificates and provide proof of local residence. They must learn local state driving laws and pass a driver's test. These licenses cannot be used for federal ID purposes, such as boarding a plane.
Seventeen states have already passed this law. There is no chance that a person using a foreign passport or birth certificate would be authorized to vote here as a U.S. citizen. The license does allow the purchase of automobile insurance.
The new law has been challenged and is on the election ballot as Question 4. In summary, a "yes" vote on Question 4 allows undocumented state residents to learn the rules of our roads, pass a license exam, and obtain car insurance. For the safety of all legal Massachusetts drivers, I support this idea.
MICHAEL SANDBERG
Newburyport
