To the editor:
On Monday, April 24, residents of Groveland will be asked at Town Meeting to fund the budget for the Pentucket Regional School District through an override. This money is urgently needed and I hope everyone will consider all the facts and support school funding by voting yes.
If the override fails, the impact on the schools will be devastating, with cuts that will impact all programs, curriculum, class size, extracurricular activities and athletic programs. Up to 37 positions will likely need to be cut.
There will be a significant decline in educational quality and costs for families with children will explode since all sports and extracurricular activities will be fee based and busing will be sharply reduced. The actual cost to families will be far greater than the increase in property taxes, which is estimated to be around $47 per month.
For seniors on a fixed income, there is property tax relief through the circuit breaker, currently at $1,200. In Gov. Healey’s 2024 budget, this amount doubles to $2,400.
If the override passes in West Newbury and Merrimac but not in Groveland, our town will need to fund the PRSD budget out of our regular town budget. The impact of that would result in huge losses of town services and personnel, and could in the end be more costly for everyone than the projected increase in property taxes.
If you feel the PRSD budget is excessive or extravagant, consider this: The average per-pupil expenditure is $16,561.54 (mass.gov, 2021) which is the lowest in comparison to all schools in the Cape Ann League and almost $2,000 below the state average. The average teacher salary at PRSD is $75,431 (mass.gov, 2021), which is also the lowest in the schools in the Cape Ann League and almost $10,000 less than the state average.
I urge all voters in Groveland to vote yes at Town Meeting and on the ballot to support the override for the schools. Our families, our students and our entire community need and deserve a well-functioning school and town.
INGE BUERGER
Groveland
Editor’s note: The letter writer is a retired Pentucket teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.