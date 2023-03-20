To the editor:
I’m a special educator, behavior analyst and mother to a Pentucket middle schooler and a fifth-grader at the Bagnall School.
I’m extremely concerned about the budget for the Pentucket School District. If the override doesn’t pass, our students will suffer.
School Superintendent Dr. Justin Bartholomew has said that he will protect the elementary schools and take staff from the middle high school if the override doesn’t pass.
Do you remember what it’s like to be 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 years old? It’s awful. For most people, it’s one of the worst periods of their lives. Student-to-staff ratios is one of the most important predictors of student outcomes.
These students need a lot of support, not just academically, but behaviorally, socially and emotionally. If we want our students to become effective, contributing members of society (the purpose of education), we need to give them all the support and guidance they require.
There is already only one nurse for the middle high school, we can’t afford to lose counselors or more teachers.
This will not just affect our students, but will affect our entire community. If we want a prosperous community in the future, we need adults who are independent, intelligent, creative, disciplined, committed and successful.
To achieve this, our students need more than just a basic education. The special classes (foreign languages, art, music, technology, wellness) are most at risk of being cut.
Berkeley University research has found that 75% of people between the ages of 12 and 25 lack a clear sense of purpose and many young adults are intimidated by “adulting.”
They need an enriching education that includes the arts, technology and social/emotional growth. I hope our community will make the commitment to our students and pass the override.
BETH GREENHAGAN
Groveland
