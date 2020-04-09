To the editor:
You published letters that were submitted by two Newbury residents who are planning to run in the rescheduled town election for the selectperson positions. Both were well-written and timely.
Geraldine Heavey made her second appeal that Newbury should “simplify” the procedure for early/absentee voting by mailing the ballots directly to all Newbury registered voters, similar to a method used in Colorado where she formerly resided. Jack Rybicki made the same proposal.
Newbury has been using a robust process for early/absentee voting that complies with the Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 54, Section 103A. Our town clerk and Newbury leadership are strongly urging voters to vote by mail using this current process for our upcoming town election.
Any departure from this state-legislated process would be a noncompliance issue. This addresses concerns that voters will “be forced to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote.”
At the March 31 selectmen’s meeting, the board only voted on a rescheduled date for the election, no change to voting hours. Feel free to attend the next selectmen’s meeting to express your concerns.
Geraldine commented that the town clerk position should remain as an elected position. This is under discussion with the Board of Selectmen and will eventually become an article that the residents will vote on in a future Town Meeting.
Our current town clerk is contemplating retirement in the near future. The compliance responsibilities of the town clerk are many and complex.
There is a proficiency benefit to appointing a qualified candidate to overlap with our clerk until she retires rather than to backfill that position with a candidate who may be popular but not experienced in the administrative and compliance nuances that position requires.
Bill DiMaio
Byfield
