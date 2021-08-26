To the editor:
We will be voting to elect Charlie Tontar to be the next mayor of Newburyport.
Charlie is uniquely qualified to lead our city. He is an economist and will work to maintain the city’s AAA bond rating, and he certainly knows his way around a budget.
He is a lifetime educator and will work to make sure our schools continue to be some of the best in the state. He is an eight-term city councilor and knows his way around City Hall.
He believes in science and will be proactive in preparing Newburyport for our ever-changing climate and the impact of a rising sea level.
Charlie is the person we want in in the mayor’s office while we are still dealing with COVID-19. He is the person we want in the mayor’s office as we work toward finishing an open Waterfront Park.
He is the person we want guiding the building that will ultimately happen on Waterfront West. We’ve worked with Charlie and know that he is dedicated and passionate about our city, and most importantly, experienced and qualified to run it.
Please vote for Charlie Tontar on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Judy Mouradian
Ted Ruetenik
Newburyport
