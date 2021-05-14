To the editor:
I am writing to introduce myself as a candidate for City Council in Ward 2. As a lifelong resident of Newburyport, mostly in Ward 2, I’m excited about the prospect of representing you. For the past nine years I have been chair of the Newburyport Commission on Disabilities and am keenly aware of the need for improvement of the sidewalks and streets in the ward. Please check out the my website www.jenniedonahue2021.com for more information about my vision for Ward 2.
Today, I’m reaching out to share my challenges as a visually impaired candidate. I am seeking civic minded volunteers to lend me an elbow while I canvas our neighborhoods over the next several months.
It would help me if you could walk me around your block or commit to several streets with me. I am eager to get into the neighborhoods and meet all of the residents of Ward 2. So please contact me at jenniedonahue2021@gmail.com or 508-725-8476. Let's talk!
Jennie Donahue
Cherry Street
Newburyport
