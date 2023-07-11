To the editor:
Welcome to our local election season. This year, there are three seats on the School Committee (a four-year term) and all 11 city councilor positions are open (a two-year term).
There are six ward councilors and five at-large positions. I would encourage anyone interested in being involved in the city’s business to consider running. The city welcomes new energy and fresh ideas. I’ve considered it a privilege to represent the interests of Ward 5 in city matters.
I’m aware that many residents don’t keep up with all the issues that arise, so I’ll offer up a cheat sheet. As candidates knock on your door, for either a signature for nomination papers or to ask for your vote, please consider the following list of items for discussion.
There are general items like taxes, Waterfront West development, short-term rental regulations, water-sewer infrastructure costs, resiliency plans and school funding/test scores that affect all residents. There are ward-specific items as well:
Ward 1: Plum Island erosion and infrastructure needs.
Ward 2: Brown School: Do you want 24 senior affordable units with one city gym or 45 units with no gym?
Ward 3: Develop Low Street into a “youth” center or will it be a regional “social services” center? The current proposal for $5.7 million spends $4 million on office space and $1.7 million on a gym. Considering inflation, what might be your tipping point? $8 million? $10 million? $12 million?
Ward 4: Numerous traffic safety items on cross streets between Merrimac (including Pioneer Fields) and High Street.
Ward 5: A pedestrian walkway along Hale Street, and pedestrian/child safety at the corner of Low Street, Colby Farm Lane and North Atkinson Street.
Ward 6: Rebuild Noble Street for drainage and pedestrian safety, progress on Phillips Drive.
Ask questions of the candidates, and if you don’t like the answers, please consider getting involved.
For those who say we’ll just let other people do this, consider this ... currently in Ward 3, the only candidate who has pulled papers to run for council was in court for a domestic violence incident in 2018, and bullied/cyberbullied a female city councilor in 2021. Maybe now is the time to get involved or this will be your guy!
The deadline to pull papers is July 28.
Happy election season.
JIM MCCAULEY
Newburyport
