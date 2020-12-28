To the editor:
Now that the nitwit people elected The Three Stooges – Obama, Pelosi and Hillary – to be president, Sleepy Joe is just a puppet on a string.
People have got to start watching the Fox channel instead of CNN and the other channels. I saw the other day that China outguns us 2-1 in military men and machines. They showed China's military parading down the streets and it reminded me of Hitler back in the '40s.
If it comes to push and shove, The Three Stooges will sell us to China. People should watch the movie "Red Dawn" with Patrick Swayze and see what is going to happen to us.
Don't laugh, people. You may have to learn how to speak Chinese.
Ernest Merrill
Salisbury
