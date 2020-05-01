To the editor:
Lately, it has come to my attention that most people do not realize just what a worker at the voting polls does.
Working the polls goes beyond smiling and checking in and out a voter. While we all receive one or two training sessions lasting 1 to 1½ hours a year, there is much more to the practice.
At present, there are 31 registered parties in the state of Massachusetts. Normally, we only see three or four represented but as poll workers, we need to be able to address any others who come in.
Party affiliation needs to be marked next to the person’s name. On top of that, there may be an I (inactive) or an ID (identification) next to their name. These need to be addressed and any problems that come with them, such as if an address doesn’t match and ID or their name isn’t on the voter list. While the warden (in this case me) handles most of the problems, it is imperative the checkers recognize and catch all flags.
Then, there is the voter who makes a mistake when marking the ballot. There is a procedure that needs to deal with that.
Each election, the checkers must also record AV (absentee ballot) and EV (early ballot).
All workers must check voter appearances to ensure no political buttons or clothing are present. If so, then the person in question is asked to remove or cover up, which requires a certain amount of diplomacy.
At the end of the day, the number of voters checked in must equal voters checked out. Their tallies must also equal the number of ballots cast in the tabulator.
As a warden in Precinct 2, I have an amazing team. However, there are some among us who have medical issues that require they distance themselves from others during this pandemic. We do, however, have enough workers if we were to go to a shorter day.
Town Clerk Leslie Haley is working diligently with the state and our selectmen to ensure every resident has the opportunity to vote. Absentee ballot request forms have been mailed out.
If you have not received one, you can either download a form or call the clerk’s office for a copy. I can assure everyone that voting by mail at this time is safe, not only your physical safety, but the safety of your ballot. Mail-in ballots are time-stamped, recorded in two places in Town Hall, then delivered to the warden where there are three checkpoints. At no time does anyone see what or who has been voted on.
Our goal is to limit the exposure as much as possible not only to keep the voter safe, but the poll workers also. My advice, vote by mail. You will be safer. You will have more time to choose who you want to vote for. Having a shorter day for our town election makes the most sense for everyone.
Nancy Burke
Byfield
