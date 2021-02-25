To the editor:
“We are all in this together,” said Newburyport’s Mayor Holaday, who with other city officials, presented the Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan last Thursday evening.
The plan overview and discussion made it abundantly clear that it is time for Newburyport to prioritize, prepare and pitch in to address the effect of climate change on the city.
Living off Water Street in the Joppa Flats area, this call to action was not business as usual. The devastating effects of a changing climate on our planet have come into sharp focus in recent days and months both here in Newburyport and across the country.
The Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan provides a clear road map for what needs to be done to prepare our community for the changes ahead, and the time to act is now.
However, the latest scientific evidence tells us that the climate is changing more rapidly than was predicted back when Newburyport’s Climate Resiliency Plan was written. Among other things, glaciers are melting faster and sea level is rising at a faster rate than previously predicted. We cannot afford to wait if we want to avoid the worst possible outcomes for our community.
The time is now for the mayor and City Council to declare a climate and ecological emergency. Over 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts have already made such a declaration in response to a mandate from people demanding that politics align with science.
The initiation of swift actions like those recommended in the Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan would help Newburyport lead the way on mitigation and resiliency as we work toward a just transition for local and global vulnerable communities.
We are all in this together. Isn’t that who we are?
Leslie DiCola
Newburyport
