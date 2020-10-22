To the editor:
On Friday, Oct. 16, I was pleasantly surprised to read the editorial about “burying ourselves in plastic.”
Surprised, because approximately six months ago or more, I wrote a private letter to the editor, Richard Lodge, asking if there was some way I could not have my newspaper wrapped in a plastic bag every day.
I expressed my concerns about excessive plastic and an interest in having some kind of mailbox put at my front door or asking for it to be delivered to my front steps, which are relatively protected from the elements. I also asked if the newspaper would be willing to invest in biodegradable bags if they felt they needed to protect the newspaper.
Mr. Lodge replied that the newspaper had considered some options and recognized the problem with the plastic bags. He relayed that the carriers would get complaints about wet newspapers, having to redeliver newspapers. Using these bags every time eliminates this issue.
I understood him to say that the newspaper did not want to incur the extra cost of biodegradable bags as that extra cost would ultimately have to be passed on to the readers.
I appreciate my dry newspaper. And, I also appreciate that any extra cost being passed on to readers would not be received favorably by many. But ... I pointed out that when we buy new tires, we pay a fee for the tires that are taken in turn by the garage, it is the same with car batteries, having an oil change, etc.
There is a response cost for most every thing we do or say in this life. It’s up to us collectively to stop thinking it doesn’t matter or it is someone else’s issue.
We have come to a time in our development as the human race where we must take responsibility for the choices we make in our lives with regard to consuming so much.
I’m a retired educator living on a fixed income. How I I spend my finite dollars is important to me, but so is my consciousness about what I can do to reduce my footprint on the planet. I can always do better. I’m making steps each day and still fall short.
I’d welcome the option of paying a few cents more for a biodegradable option.
Patricialee Shuttleworth
Newburyport
