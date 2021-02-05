To the editor:
In answer to Bernhard Heersink’s recent letter about celebrating the freedom to disagree, I have another idea about what constitutes constructive political speech and the First Amendment. Words that incite to violence are “sticks and stones,” not constructive dialogue, they are not “free” speech.
I am not certain about what Heersink means by “subliminal messages” as subliminal messages are messages passed into our minds without our minds being consciously aware of them.
There was nothing subliminal about our former president’s speech. Perhaps, the letter writer meant it is how we each perceive these speeches. Trump’s tweets throughout his term were meant to unsettle and incite.
Since his loss to Joe Biden, his speeches were setting up his address on Jan. 6. Those hate-filled “stop the steal” speeches were meant to incite violence, the violence that came close to destroying our democracy. This cannot be ignored, this is truly frightening. It is the perception of Trump’s words that is the crux of the matter.
According to the United Nations, hate speech is any kind of communication in speech, writing or behavior that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality race, color, descent, gender or other identity factor. Trump has used hate speech throughout his presidency.
I am having a difficult time understanding the Republicans who are attacking their fellow congressional colleagues, like Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, for their well-considered and thoughtfully worded opinions.
Then, there is Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, openly attacking the 18-year-old David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor, with hate speech. There is just too much Republican hate.
I never thought I could support Mitch McConnell, but he is trying to put together a functional Republican Party. Our democracy is under siege.
I am heartened that Biden is undoing all of President Trump’s executive orders and making certain we finally have some COVID-19 relief. Trump did exactly the same thing to Obama’s executive orders and then Trump signed more orders that put even more money into his crony’s pockets.
Trump issued many orders that will hasten the destruction of our planet. Our people need help.
Our democracy is not working, but if we don’t get it together, we as a people are in a perilous position.
Our way of life is doomed and our planet is doomed. That is the truth.
Phyllis Orem
Newbury
