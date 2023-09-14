To the editor:
Tuesday Sept. 19, is preliminary Election Day in the city of Newburyport when we choose the candidates for the November general election to lead our city’s schools.
Newburyport has a proud tradition of leadership in education. We had one of the first high schools in the United States and one of the first communities to build and operate a middle school.
We have experienced firsthand the city’s concern for providing our children the best education possible. We need to have candidates on the November ballot that will continue this tradition and work to improve our city’s schools.
On preliminary day, we are voting for Andrew Boger for School Committee.
Andrew is an involved parent in the Newburyport schools where his three children attend.
He will work to initiate programs to keep the schools moving forward and to do what is best for our city’s children. His education and background have prepared him to do the job of a School Committee member.
We ask you to join us in voting for Andrew Boger for School Committee.
CLAUDIA AND FRED NEIDHARDT
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.