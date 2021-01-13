To the editor:
I listened to President Franklin Roosevelt’s speech in my seventh-grade class the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, when he uttered those meaningfully words: “Dec. 7, a day that will live in infamy” and then asked Congress to declare a state of war against Japan.
We have endured much travail since then, but have endured as a democracy.
But, Jan. 6, 2021, showed us how quickly we might lose that freedom if a despot takes command and tells lies instead of the truth.
To realize that over 74 million voted for Trump is worrisome. He lied at his inauguration about the size of the crowd before him. That should have been the tipoff. Whatever is told by our leaders, as Sen. Mitt Romney stated Wednesday night, must be the truth, not lies.
We have a long journey ahead to bring our nation together. As Abraham Lincoln, a Republican president said, “United we stand, divided we shall fall.”
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
