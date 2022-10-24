To the editor:
Protecting access to reproductive health care, growing the local economy and building a cleaner Merrimack Valley – these are the issues that matter to voters in our communities. These are Dawne Shand’s issues.
I met Dawne when she created a Newburyport chapter of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus in 2017. Four years later, the caucus elected her president. Dawne is a woman of action. She collaborates with partners. She knows how to get things done.
Dawne grew up in Selma, Alabama, and was part of the first generation to attend its integrated public schools. She learned that democracy matters, and people have a responsibility to ensure it works for all. We need this representation on Beacon Hill.
I’m voting for Dawne Shand to be my state representative in the 1st Essex District – Amesbury (Precincts 2-5), Merrimack, Newburyport and Salisbury. Please join me.
ELIZABETH KILCOYNE
Newburyport
