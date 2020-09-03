To the editor:
I write this letter with a very heavy heart. It seems I carry the burden of having to take time from my life to sit down and write a letter that may not even change a thing. My hope, however, is to shed a bright light on some very nasty, unneighborly, and quite frankly, illegal behavior.
Once again during an election time, my neighbors here in the town of Rowley have had their political signs removed from their properties. I too, had this happen several times in 2016. Thieves would come on to my property and remove my political signs, so yes, I have a vested interest in this and I hope you will read on.
As you drive around Rowley and surrounding towns on the North Shore, you see Trump flags, Confederate flags and signs – huge signs. These fly freely and proudly for the property owners, 24/7, year in, year out. Those of us in a different party or who believe differently are prevented, it seems, by who knows who, from displaying our own beliefs during election time.
The divide has hit our little community hard. Now that so many are moving into town, there’s more diversity and some don’t like it. It seems there are those who feel empowered to act out without a thought as to the consequences of their actions.
The thoughtlessness and total disrespect and disregard for another human by coming onto their property and stealing that which doesn’t belong to you all because they believe in something or someone you don’t is not just wrong, it’s illegal!
This is the kind of mess we witnessed 50 or 60 years ago in the South. And this cannot be tolerated – not here, not anywhere! This is an opportunity for all of us to rise above. Be better people just because. Be kind just because. Be tolerant just because. What on earth will it take for there to be peace? If not here, where? If not now, when?
As William Wordsworth wrote many years ago. Life is divided into three terms – that which was, which is, and which will be. Let us learn from the past, to profit by the present, and from the present, to live better in the future.
We need to bridge the divide and learn to live in harmony with our differences
Why? Just because we’re human.
Jena Haag
Rowley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.