To the editor:
On an early one-hour walk Sunday through Maudslay Park in Newburyport, my wife and I counted over 20 people without masks.
This included lone runners, one family of four wearing their masks on their wrists, another group of four people also taking up most of the pathway, not wearing masks or social distancing, dog walkers, and a man with a long beard.
The Sunday New York Times reported that a 10-day Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally drew hundreds of thousands of participants earlier this month and that on Saturday, 250 new coronavirus cases were reported, a one-day record for the state.
It will take weeks to determine the number of new infections caused by the thousands of maskless people photographed who attended the rally and populated the Sturgis streets and bars.
Also on Saturday, Florida reported 4,300 new coronavirus cases. While this is lower than the 10,000 new cases a day reported by Florida a month ago, this shows the devastation that brainwashed, anti-mask Trump supporters continue to spread to those they infect with the virus.
On Saturday, India reported 70,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,975,701. For 18 consecutive days, India has been reporting the world’s biggest daily rises in new cases. India now has the world’s third-highest caseload behind Brazil and the United States. "Making America Great Again?"
In the Aug. 24 Daily News, there appeared a heart-wrenching story of a husband who lost his wife to the coronavirus and the incredible battle she went through before this virus claimed her as one of its victims. Every adult and teenager in the area should read this article; there is much to be learned about what the virus is capable of doing to people in it, and it will bring tears to the eyes of many who do read it.
We need to stay smart, keep wearing masks, keep social distancing, and stay safe to survive this pandemic.
A local Newburyport epidemiologist and parent recently talked about an “invincibility mindset” that has been observed in high school students. But it’s not just present in high school students; it's in some of their parents, aunts and uncles, smart college students and many others.
None of us are invincible when it comes to this virus. It is constantly seeking a next victim. The stories of them will help keep us on the straight and narrow path out of this mess.
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.