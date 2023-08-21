To the editor:
I am happy to announce that I can predict the future. Before you contact me to find out whether you will win the Powerball next week, let me explain.
Our future is a society with low birth rates, low population growth, increased life expectancy, more seniors, and more people willing to engage in their community. It’s that participation in our community that helps us, as humans, feel connected and happy.
We also know we are all getting older, and that more people are retiring and have an excess of leisure time – which they are happy to use … volunteering.
Picking up trash on the street? Making food for the homeless? Helping build affordable homes? Helping others move furniture to a new home? Helping out with odd jobs at the senior center or City Hall? Volunteers do all of these tasks. And – surprise! – these are all jobs that we have traditionally paid skilled people for.
As the population ages, we are finding that, as a society, letting friends and neighbors engage as volunteers to get things done makes us a stronger community. Whether it’s a union or nonunion job that could also do the work is immaterial.
Volunteering is also a necessity in an economic environment of full employment where hiring more help is difficult, if not impossible.
In that context, I have avidly followed the debate over volunteers at the library’s archival center, and aghast at the recent union vote to keep volunteers out the library.
Given our future, we should be welcoming volunteers everywhere. That especially includes the archival center.
Every aspect of the library is managed and overseen by expert and trained staff, and for that, we are all grateful. The help and consideration they give to library patrons is second to none.
Having pleasantly interacted with many of the staff, I am certain they can provide the proper oversight of patrons that also want to volunteer, no matter the position. And when that happens, everybody wins.
To not welcome volunteers, in general, would be totally out of sync with the future and our society would suffer. To not welcome them at the archival center would be a blow to our community.
The recent “Know Your Community” Yankee Homecoming event put on full display the need for volunteers, and the wonderful world of local opportunities that would enrich our citizen’s lives. The archival center is no exception.
To paraphrase a famous quote: “Don’t ask yourself what your community can do for you, ask yourself what you can do for your community”.
Everyone that has the time should volunteer! And volunteers should be welcome everywhere, especially at the Newburyport library’s archival center.
JACK SANTOS
Newburyport
